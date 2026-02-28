Straitstimes.com header logo

Medvedev wins Dubai title with walkover

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

DUBAI, Feb 28 - Daniil Medvedev was awarded the Dubai Tennis Championships title after his opponent Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to an injury he suffered in the semi-finals, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

Russian Medvedev was chasing a second title in Dubai after he beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last four, and the former world number one reached the final without dropping a set.

Griekspoor said after his straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev that he was struggling with a hamstring injury and would have retired had he lost the second set.

"Not how I want to win a final. Hoping the injury for Griekspoor is not too bad and wishing him a speedy recovery," Medvedev wrote on X. REUTERS

See more on

Daniil Medvedev

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.