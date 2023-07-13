Medvedev wary of 'one brutal shot' from Wimbledon semi opponent Alcaraz

LONDON - Daniil Medvedev admits he is wary of Carlos Alcaraz’s “one brutal shot” which could kill off his hopes of upsetting the world’s top player in their Wimbledon semi-final.

Medvedev battled back to defeat unseeded Christopher Eubanks in five sets and reach the last four at the All England Club for the first time on Wednesday.

He will face the top seed and reigning US Open champion Alcaraz with a healthy respect for the Spaniard’s raw power.

“If you give him one easy shot, you can be in trouble,” said Medvedev.

“There are big chances you’re going to get a winner with, let’s say, Novak or Rafa (Nadal) – you kind of feel like you can have a chance to get to this shot.

“But with Carlos, you’re not going to get this one. One shot sometimes is brutal.”

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz at Wimbledon for the loss of just seven games in the second round in 2021, when the Spaniard was still 18.

The Russian also has the experience of having beaten Novak Djokovic at a Slam, when he came out comfortably on top in the 2021 US Open final.

Medvedev hopes his greater experience will prove crucial on Friday.

“I have played a lot of great players in my career. I managed to win many times. So I’m going to try to do my best. If I show my best, I’ll have my chances,” he insisted.

On Wednesday, world number three Medvedev triumphed over 43rd-ranked Eubanks 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

Medvedev hit 52 winners compared to Eubanks’ 74 but crucially committed just a meagre 13 unforced errors to his opponent’s 55.