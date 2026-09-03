Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sabalenka storms into US Open third round as Pegula, Medvedev advance

Aryna Sabalenka reached the US Open third round with a dominating win over Polina Iatcentko.

NEW YORK – Aryna Sabalenka took the next step on the road to a rare US Open three-peat, routing qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 to join a raft of contenders cruising into the third round on Sept 2.

World No. 1 Sabalenka, without a title since her impressive Indian Wells-Miami double in March was in attack mode as she overpowered 160th-ranked Russian qualifier Iatcenko in just 53 minutes.

The Belarusian star belted 24 winners, showcasing not only her power from the baseline but also an effective touch at the net.

She dropped just four points on serve in the opening set and was broken just once to give Iatcenko her only game of the second set. Sabalenka responded by winning the next three to secure the win.

Having sealed her 15th straight win at Flushing Meadows, Sabalenka told reporters she felt mentally “way stronger than I was in the middle of the season” and also felt better physically.

“I’m happy with my level. I’ve been working really hard, but I feel like I’m moving away from trying to be perfect on court.

“I know that you cannot be perfect, and I’m just trying to work with what I have right now,” added Sabalenka, who will play 92nd-ranked Kamilla Rakhhimova of Uzbekistan in the third round.

American world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev also raced into the third round.

Medvedev beat US wildcard Sebastian Gorzny 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 at Louis Armstrong Stadium, firing 14 aces and saving the lone break point he faced.

But he was distracted briefly when a pair of small birds perched on the net and he was forced to replay a point he thought he had won.

“I saw them straight away and I thought the point would stop straight away and we didn’t,” Medvedev said. “And the moment I hit the winner, we stop. I was not happy with the decision.”

The third-ranked Pegula needed just 56 minutes to dismantle 2020 Australian Open winner Kenin 6-3, 6-1 in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up a meeting with the 2021 Canadian runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

“To be out of there in under an hour, it doesn’t always happen. So I think I’m just going to take that one and run,” said Pegula, the runner-up in 2024.

The third-ranked Jessica Pegula needed just 56 minutes to dismantle 2020 Australian Open winner Kenin 6-3 6-1 in the first match. PHOTO: REUTERS

Eighth seed Ben Shelton had a more difficult time, beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, as he relied on the energy of the home crowd to power through.

The Montreal winner has emerged as one of the brightest hopes of ending a 23-year US men’s major drought in a diminished field missing injured world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

It was not all good news for the Americans, however, as the 2017 champion Sloane Stephens exited against Ukraine’s 11th seed Marta Kostyuk in a 6-1, 7-5 defeat.

World No. 7 Karolina Muchova stormed into the third round of the US Open with a crushing 6-1, 6-0 victory over Britain’s Katie Boulter.

Rain forced the meeting to be moved to the roofed Louis Armstrong Stadium and the two-time US Open semi-finalist was ruthless from start to finish.

The world No. 62 briefly threatened to make a contest of it, breaking in Muchova’s first service game, but she struggled to find any rhythm after that.

Muchova recovered immediately and took full advantage of Boulter’s unforced errors, 15 of which came in the first set alone, to take the opener.

The second followed much the same script, with the Czech continuing to dictate play while Boulter failed to hold serve throughout the match, allowing Muchova to secure the win in under an hour.

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates winning her second round match against Britain's Katie Boulter. PHOTO: REUTERS

“I was happy about my composure. We changed courts to this one with the roof, so of course I’m really happy with the way I adapted,” Muchova said on court.

Muchova, who claimed the mixed doubles title in New York with compatriot Jakub Mensik, will next face the winner of the all-American clash between Emma Navarro and Caty McNally. REUTERS, AFP