Majchrzak wins rare ATP men's singles title for Poland

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June 14 - Poland's Kamil Majchrzak capped a dream week by beating second seed Alex de Minaur 6-3 2-6 7-6(5) to win the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch and claim his first ATP Tour title on Sunday.

The 30-year-old held his nerve in a tight deciding-set tiebreak to secure the biggest win of his career against the Australian, one of the tour's most consistent performers.

Majchrzak became only the third Polish man to win a tour-level title in the Open Era, joining Wojtek Fibak and Hubert Hurkacz.

"I don't know what to say. This is an incredible moment for me," Majchrzak said. "Alex is one of the toughest opponents you can face, so I knew I had to play my best to win."

The victory marks a breakthrough for Majchrzak, who had previously struggled to convert deep runs into titles.

For Australia's De Minaur, the runner-up finish continues a strong start to the grass season and he will now go to Queen's Club next week where he will be top seed. REUTERS