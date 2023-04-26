Madrid title defence a little easier without Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal: Carlos Alcaraz

MADRID – Carlos Alcaraz admitted on Tuesday that the injury absences of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic make it easier for him to defend his Madrid Open title, but insisted he did not feel favourite to win.

The joint record 22-time Grand Slam winners last week withdrew from the competition in the Spanish capital due to injury, in a blow to their preparations for the French Open at the end of May.

World No. 2 and top seed Alcaraz, who retained the Barcelona Open title last Sunday by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, is aiming to do the same in Madrid this week.

“When the best players aren’t there, we say that it’s a little easier, but as I have always said, all the players are very good,” he said.

“They have a very high level, each player thinks they can win the title, so we aren’t (more) confident because of the big pull-outs there have been.

“It’s a pity not to enjoy them live, but in the end we don’t feel like favourites or anything, we’re going match by match.”

The Spaniard also said that if he did not lift the trophy again it would be ok as long as the mentality is right.

“When we go to each tournament we think we can win it, and we’ll try to win it, but if we don’t it won’t be a failure,” he said.

“For me, it will be about the level I have shown, or the level of attitude, which for me is the important thing.

“If in terms of attitude, I’ve been good, playing at a good level, I wouldn’t take it as a failure.”

Separately, Wimbledon organisers said they will offer extra financial support to Ukrainian players and causes after reversing a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2023 event.

The All England Club, which runs Wimbledon, announced in March that the ban imposed in 2022 would not continue after it was stripped of ranking points and punished by the WTA and ATP with hefty fines.

Competitors from the two nations will be able to enter the Grand Slam, which starts on July 3, as “neutral” athletes providing they comply with certain conditions, which include a ban on expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Organisers revealed that £1 (S$1.70) from every ticket sold – expected to be more than £500,000 in total – will be donated to Ukrainian relief.

Funding will be provided for a day at the tournament for 1,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Two hotel rooms per Ukrainian player will also be offered free of charge as well as training facilities for the duration of the summer grass-court season. AFP