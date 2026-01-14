Madison Keys overcomes serve demons to win latest Australian Open warmup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Madison Keys triumphs Czech Republic's Tereza Valentova 6-4, 6-1 in their women's singles match at the Adelaide International on Jan 14.

ADELAIDE – Defending Australian Open champion Madison Keys was glad to be able to count on her experience, as she overcame some first-set serve wobbles to win her latest warm-up match for the opening Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old American, who will be seeded ninth when the Australian Open begins on Sunday, beat Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-4, 6-1 at the Adelaide International.

Keys, who won in Adelaide last year before going on to lift her maiden major, served up seven double faults in the opening set against the 18-year-old.

She improved in the second, breaking twice and converting her third match point to reach the quarter-finals after an 85-minute workout on court.

“Experience helps get through the tricky moments,” Keys said.

“I was able to take momentum in the second set and play really well. I had to raise my level. You have to take your chances on any opportunities you get.”

World No. 60 Valentova is one of a number of rising young talents on the women’s circuit.

Keys also said that facing the new generation was always a challenge.

“I have to lean on my experience a little bit. They are so young, have so much energy and are just so good. You expect them to play great tennis,” she added.

The American will face another teenager, 17th-ranked Victoria Mboko, in the last eight. The 18-year-old Canadian announced herself on the world stage last year by winning the WTA 1000 title in Montreal and the Hong Kong Open.

Keys began her 2026 Australian Open preparations last week in Brisbane, losing in the quarter-finals to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year’s Australian Open final.

Meanwhile, Thanasi Kokkinakis’ emotional return to tennis ended in heartbreak when the Australian was forced to withdraw from his beloved Adelaide International, admitting his shoulder simply was not ready after nearly a year on the sidelines.

The 29-year-old had battled through a gruelling three-set victory over American Sebastian Korda in the previous round, but the cost proved too high for a body still recovering from pectoral surgery in February.

“Very sad to have to pull out of my favourite event,” Kokkinakis wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately my arm isn’t quite ready yet after missing a year off.

“The support is always incredible and love playing here. See you next year.”

The withdrawal was particularly painful given Adelaide’s special place in Kokkinakis’ heart, as he revealed he had only played the opening match because it was his hometown tournament.

He had hoped for the anti-inflammatories to “work some wonders” before facing his next opponent but his withdrawal hands Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot a free pass to the quarter-finals.

The injury saga dates back to last year’s Australian Open, where Kokkinakis aggravated the problem during a five-set second-round loss to Jack Draper - his last competitive singles match before the Adelaide tournament.

The injury throws his Australian Open participation in doubt. Due to his injury layoff, Kokkinakis has a protected ranking for the Slam, where he is also due to play in the doubles with compatriot Nick Kyrgios. AFP, REUTERS



