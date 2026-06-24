Line calling system glitch halts play at Wimbledon qualifying

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LONDON, June 24 - Play was suspended briefly on all courts at the Wimbledon qualifying tournament on Wednesday because of a problem with the automated line calling system.

Britain's Dan Evans had just lost the first set of his match against Australian Tristan Schoolkate on a baking hot day at Roehampton when the problem arose.

Line judges were abolished last year at Wimbledon for the first time in the tournament's history in favour of the electronic system.

It is not the first time this week that the system has caused problems, with play also impacted on Monday.

It was announced that play would resume at 1145 GMT. REUTERS