Life goes on but I'll be back next year, vows Nadal

PARIS • Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he lost to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying the Serb had deserved his victory.

It was only the 13-time champion's third defeat here - he was defeated by Djokovic in the quarter-finals in 2015 - since his debut in 2005, a run that saw him win 105 matches.

It was also the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that the Spaniard had lost after taking the opening set.

With the temperature dropping as the sun started to set, his usually devastating top spin was less effective and top seed Djokovic, 34, started an unlikely comeback after losing the first five games to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

"I am sad to have lost in the most important tournament of the year for me, but life goes on, it is nothing more than a defeat on a tennis court," the 35-year-old Nadal said.

"It is true that probably the conditions were a little bit slower later on. We had been playing (in) very warm (weather) and high bounces. During the night the situation goes a little bit the other way, no? So (the ball) bounces a little bit less. The ball gets less top spin. That's more favourable to him.

"But it doesn't matter. That's tennis. The player who gets used to the conditions better is the player who deserves to win. So no doubt he deserved to win."

Third seed Nadal also admitted it was not his day despite a super fast start, which somehow left Djokovic unfazed.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I tried to give my best. Probably it was not my best day out there. Even if I fought, that I put a lot of effort (in), I mean, the position on the shots hasn't been that effective tonight," he said.

"Against a player like him who takes the ball early, you're not able to take him out of his positions. Then it is very difficult."

Had he made today's championship match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nadal would have been the oldest Roland Garros finalist in the modern era.

"Although it is a very important tournament for me, I am aware that you cannot win it 15 or 16 times," he added.

"Next year I will come again, God willing, with the belief and with the necessary work to be able to give myself another chance."

