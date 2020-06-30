Kyrgios lambasts Zverev over viral party video

SYDNEY • Nick Kyrgios has hit out at Alexander Zverev after a video appeared to show the German dancing at a crowded club on Sunday despite the world No. 7 pledging last week he would be self-isolating, following Novak Djokovic's coronavirus-hit Adria Tour.

The video was posted on Instagram by German designer Philipp Plein and later deleted. There was no indication when the video was taken.

Zverev's team has yet to respond to request for comment.

Zverev, commonly known as Sascha, took part in the Adria Tour exhibition event in Serbia and Croatia. Fellow players Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive for the Covid-19 disease last week.

Zverev said he and his team had tested negative but would self-isolate and undergo regular testing.

"So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world," Kyrgios said in an Instagram post. "But one thing that stuck out for me was seeing Sascha Zverev again man, again, again. How selfish can you be?"

He had slammed the decision to hold the Adria Tour as "bone-headed" and hit out at governing bodies for their plans to restart professional tennis during the pandemic.

World No. 1 Djokovic's event saw crowds packed into stands for the opening leg in Belgrade, while players hugged and posed for pictures, attended news conferences together and played basketball during the Croatia event.

Zverev, 23, was also pictured along with other players dancing at a club in Djokovic's native Serbia during the event.

"If you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14-days and apologising to the general public for putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days," world No. 40 Kyrgios said.

The flamboyant Australia added: "This tennis world... seriously how selfish can you all get?"

Zverev and Kyrgios, two of the most exciting players on Tour, have history.

Ahead of this year's Australian Open, Zverev unloaded on the former world No. 13, who had provocatively performed push-ups when the German was serving double faults during the ATP Cup.

"I think there are a lot of young guys that are right now, no offence, just better than him," said Zverev then, playing down Kyrgios' chances of winning a Grand Slam.

