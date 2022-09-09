Kyrgios gets fine again for his racket

NEW YORK - Nick Kyrgios was fined US$14,000 (S$19,700) for unsportsmanlike conduct following his US Open quarter-final loss to Russia's Karen Khachanov on Tuesday, when he demolished two rackets after the defeat.

The fine was the largest levelled by the tournament so far in 2022 and brings the fiery Australian's total up to US$32,500 for his five offences in New York.

The money will be automatically deducted from the US$473,200 the world No. 25 earned - US$445,000 for singles and US$28,200 for doubles - at the year's final Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who defeated world No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, said he felt like his efforts in New York counted for nothing after losing to Khachanov.

"All people remember at a Grand Slam is whether you win or you lose," the 27-year-old added.

"Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest. I feel like I've just failed at this event right now."

However, his on-court meltdown left many analysts in the game unimpressed.

Tennis great John McEnroe, who was no stranger to fiery antics during his playing days, said: "That (blow-up) was after the match so it was a little unbecoming.

"I get he's frustrated - but this (outburst) is when Khachanov is walking in the centre of the court (saying), 'Thank you very much the eight people that were on my side'. So that was going too far - I know something about that."

Kyrgios will now reportedly head home to Australia as he prepares to face court on alleged assault charges in October.

The Guardian has reported the charge involves the alleged assault of his former girlfriend in Canberra last December.

REUTERS