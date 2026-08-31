Jessica Pegula shakes off nerves in US Open first-round win

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The world No. 3 broke Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse twice in each set on the way to a 6-3, 6-2 triumph.

NEW YORK – World No. 3 Jessica Pegula conquered US Open first-round nerves to dispatch Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Aug 30, kicking off the action on Arthur Ashe Stadium as Novak Djokovic waited in the wings.

Pegula broke Romania’s Ruse twice in each set on the way to a 6-3, 6-2 triumph, but it was less straightforward than the score indicated, as the 32-year-old veteran felt the weight of playing first on the cavernous show court.

“Oh yeah, I was so nervous today, always the first round of a slam,” said Pegula, who is the highest-ranked American in either the men’s or women’s draw in the final Grand Slam of 2026.

“It’s an amazing honour,” she said of being given the first match on Ashe. “It’s an honour to hold that title, walking out onto Ashe opening day, first match, it’s amazing.”

Pegula is chasing her first Grand Slam title. She came closest with a runner-up finish to Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 US Open, and fell to the Belarusian in the semi-finals 2025.

Pegula saved the only break point she faced, but her nerves showed as she converted just two of her 14 break point chances in the opening set.

That was enough, and she was an efficient two-for-four on break opportunities in the second. She gave herself triple match point with a crisp forehand winner to the corner and after Ruse saved two with booming serves secured the win when the Romanian put a forehand into the net.

With the first round spread over three days, Pegula was looking forward to a couple of days off with a confidence-boosting win under her belt.

“I get to sit around the site and watch everybody else freak out for the next two days,” she said.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk launched her latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam title by breezing past Australian qualifier Storm Hunter with a 6-4, 6-1 victory.

After stumbling at the Australian Open, Kostyuk has been in sublime form at the Grand Slams, making the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon to arrive at Flushing Meadows as a genuine contender in the women's draw.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in action during her first round match against Australia's Storm Hunter. PHOTO: REUTERS

The 11th seed got down to business quickly once the match began and powered to a 4-1 lead, before overcoming a wobble to close out the first set when Hunter produced a double fault on set point.

Kostyuk tightened her grip on the clash in the second set, breaking early and never allowing Hunter a route back into the match as she wrapped up victory in 67 minutes.

“I’m very happy to be back to this amazing place,” Kostyuk said on court.

“It’s not easy to play a qualifier, they’ve played a whole tournament (already). I’m very happy with my performance today. I try to keep myself grounded. There’s still a long way to go, I’m enjoying my tennis.”

The 24-year-old faces 2017 champion Sloane Stephens or Clara Tauson next.

Elina Svitolina also made a strong start, following in fellow Ukrainian Kostyuk’s footsteps in the evening session with an equally dominant performance, beating Argentinian Solana Sierra 6-1, 6-2 in just 51 minutes.

The ninth seed, who reached the US Open semi-finals in 2019, produced an authoritative display to brush aside the world No. 91 and begin her campaign on a high.

“It was a great match, it was a pleasure playing at night, it brings the best out of me,” Svitolina said on court.

The 31-year-old arrived in New York after a strong North American hard-court swing and has won 43 matches this season, with her aggressive game complementing the defensive qualities that have long been a hallmark of her tennis.

Svitolina also enjoyed a memorable run in mixed doubles alongside husband Gael Monfils, with the pair reaching the semi-finals before losing to eventual runners-up Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

“It was a great experience. Of course, it was a nerve-racking kind of matches and battles. We had some great wins,” she said.

“I was a little bit upset with the loss in the semis. But we really enjoyed this battle. It was our first and last time, unfortunately.”

For 22-year-old Sierra, the night marked her main-draw debut after qualifying for the tournament for the first time.

Meanwhile, four-time US Open champion Djokovic headlined the night session, launching his latest quest for a record-busting 25th Grand Slam title against Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

Djokovic seized his 24th major trophy at the US Open in 2023 to equal Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record.

Since then, he has played 11 majors and reached the final in two – including 2026’s Australian Open.

The 39-year-old, seeded fourth in a draw headed by world number two Alexander Zverev and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, says he is prepared “as best I can be” for his 20th US Open campaign.

Venus Williams headlines an all-American wildcard clash to close out the action on Ashe, taking on 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Williams won two of her seven Grand Slam titles at the US Open, but the 46-year-old has lost her last 14 singles matches. Much of the crowd will be backing her to halt the skid, with the winner of the match booking a meeting with Pegula.

Medvedev moves on

Former champion Daniil Medvedev, seeded seventh, opened his campaign with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 victory over France’s Hugo Gaston.

The tournament lost another former champion in 2014 winner Marin Cilic, who pulled out because of an injury.

So did 19th-seeded 2022 finalist Casper Ruud, who played the mixed doubles tournament last week but said on Aug 30 he had not sufficiently recovered from a back injury to tackle singles.

Uzbekistan’s 88th-ranked Kamilla Rakhimova knocked out two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, polishing off the win on her seventh match point – all in the final game.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Jasmine Paolini, playing her first match since a foot injury forced her out of Wimbledon, beat Slovenian Veronika Erjavec 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko rallied from a set down to beat Mexico’s Renata Zarazua 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/7) in a tussle lasting three hours and 27 minutes.

The 22-year-old Iatcenko overcame 85 unforced errors and a right leg issue that required multiple medical time-outs to pull off the comeback. AFP, REUTERS