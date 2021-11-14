Kontaveit first into semis, Muguruza still in contention

GUADALAJARA • Anett Kontaveit handed Karolina Pliskova a 6-4, 6-0 drubbing on Friday to become the first qualifier for the last four of the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, while Garbine Muguruza came from behind to beat Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Estonian Kontaveit dominated the round-robin stage match and closed out the opener with a drop shot to break Pliskova's serve, having saved three break points in the third game.

The third-seeded Czech could not get a foothold in the second set as Kontaveit dropped only one first-serve point, while Pliskova struggled with her second serve.

It was Kontaveit's first win in four meetings with Pliskova.

"Of course, very thrilled to be in the semi-finals," she said.

"I've really been enjoying being on court, just having a good time.

"I think that's been the main thing why I've been doing so well. I do feel like I can take on everyone. I never expect an easy match, I always expect it to be tough. I just try my best when I go out there."

The WTA Finals divides the players into two groups of four, with each player competing in three matches. The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals.

Kontaveit, who has 28 wins in her last 30 matches, beat world No. 3 and French Open champion Krejcikova on Wednesday and is now guaranteed to finish in the top two in the group.

She came into the match on a career-best 11-match winning streak, having won the Transylvania Open and Kremlin Cup.

As for finally getting a win over Pliskova, she said it was all about having a short memory.

"I wasn't thinking about the fact that I was three-love down in previous matches," she said. "Every time you step on the court, you have a new opportunity. The previous matches don't really matter."

It looked like it would be an early exit from the tournament for Muguruza as she got off to a rocky start against second seed Krejcikova.

But she improved in the second set and ground out an early break in a lengthy game in the third to take a 2-1 lead she would not give back. The Spaniard then let out a mighty roar when Krejcikova sent a service return long on match point to complete the comeback.

Muguruza's gutsy victory means that she, along with Krejcikova and Pliskova, remain in the hunt for a semi-final spot heading into their final round-robin matches today.

"I started the first set not playing great," she said. "In the second set the crowd really helped me. I said before and I really mean it, because they cheer me up.

"I realised that, hey, I'm not leaving this court without changing things around at least or give Barbora the biggest fight."

