Keys braces for defending champion pressure at Australian Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Brisbane International Tennis Tournament - Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Australia - January 8, 2026 Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after winning her round of 16 match against Russia's Diana Shnaider DARREN ENGLAND/AAP Image via REUTERS/File Photo

Jan 14 - Madison Keys said she was preparing to handle the added scrutiny of returning to the Australian Open as defending champion, while fellow American Coco Gauff appears poised to make a deep run when the season's first Grand Slam begins on Sunday.

Keys sealed her long-awaited major breakthrough under the lights at Melbourne Park last year, beating Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping final to deny the world number one a third straight Australian Open crown.

Keys now says her priority is ensuring she is mentally ready when she steps on court.

"I think the biggest thing is getting to the point where it's not about not feeling the pressure, but knowing how to navigate through it," Keys told The National at the season-ending championships in Riyadh.

Keys' fitness could also be a key variable, former player and ESPN commentator Chris Eubanks said during a media call this week.

"One of the big things for Maddie is going to be health," Eubanks said, noting Keys had referenced a groin issue early in the season.

"So that's going to be the big thing I look for. How healthy is she?"

World number three Gauff, despite continued questions about her serve, has the tools — and the competitive edge — to contend in Melbourne, Eubanks said.

He pointed to her recent results and what he described as tactical clarity in her win over world number two Iga Swiatek at the United Cup on Saturday, calling it a potential blueprint for the Australian Open.

"She made a high percentage of first serves, used some slow cutters, and then occasionally would pop one," Eubanks said.

"It kept Iga off balance."

Veteran ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe said that Gauff's challenge is striking the right balance between aggression and margin, particularly on serve.

"She can serve big, but that can get her into trouble," he said. "Sometimes I'd like her to be a little more conservative."

Top seed Sabalenka of Belarus remains the player to beat, but Gauff leads a U.S. charge that includes Keys, world number four Amanda Anisimova and the always-threatening Jessica Pegula. REUTERS