Keys and Maria set up Eastbourne final after opponents quit

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LONDON, June 26 - American Madison Keys and German veteran Tatjana Maria set up an Eastbourne final as they both benefited from their opponents retiring mid-match in the semi-finals on Friday.

Maria was leading 6-1 1-2 against former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko when her opponent retired feeling unwell during a rain delay at Devonshire Park.

Second seed Keys took the first set 6-1 against Croatian 20-year-old Petra Marcinko who then quit with an abdominal injury.

The 31-year-old has dropped only 14 games in reaching the final, spending just four hours on court as she bids for a third title at the south coast tournament.

"It's always bittersweet winning a match this way and hopefully she gets better for Wimbledon," Keys said.

"She's an incredible young player, has lots of years ahead of her so I'm sure we'll see lots of her."

At 38, Maria is the oldest ever finalist at the Eastbourne WTA event. She fought off early break points before surging ahead against the error-prone Latvian.

Ostapenko had a medical timeout trailing 4-1 and, after a rain shower interrupted play early in the second set, she did not return from the stoppage.

Maria said: "I was feeling well, then the rain started, but I was focused. I was ready to go out here."

"It's never nice to end like this, but I'm happy with my week for the moment, and I’m happy to be in the final," she added. REUTERS