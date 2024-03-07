Kerber advances, Badosa withdraws at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, California - Three-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber beat Petra Martic 6-3 6-4 in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday while 2021 winner Paula Badosa withdrew ahead of her first round match with injury.

German Kerber, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, beat Martic behind some solid serving on a sunny centre court before rain delayed play in the evening.

"Follow your heart, enjoy what you love and dream big," Kerber said when asked what message she had for her daughter Liana.

Kerber will have her hands full when she faces in-form Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Friday.

Badosa was forced to withdraw due to a lower back injury and will be replaced by Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

"So sorry I have to withdraw from my favourite tournament," she wrote on social media.

"I tried everything to be able to play but wasn't enough. I'm having a very difficult time with my injury but I'm fighting every day to come back as soon as possible."

Italy's Camila Giorgi and Americans Katie Volynets and Bernarda Pera were among the players to advance to the second round. REUTERS