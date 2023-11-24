Kecmanovic puts Serbia ahead against Britain

Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic celebrates winning his match in the quarter final against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic celebrates winning his match in the quarter final against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in action during his match in the quarter final against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in action during his match in the quarter final against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Tennis - Davis Cup - Finals - Serbia v Britain - Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 23, 2023 Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in action during his match in the quarter final against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

MALAGA, Spain - Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic fought off Britain's Jack Draper in a hard-hitting baseline duel to give his team a 1-0 lead in their Davis Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

World number 55 Kecmanovic did not face a single break point in a 7-6(2) 7-6(6) victory over his 22-year-old opponent.

Novak Djokovic will have the chance to send Serbia into Saturday's semi-final against Italy by beating Cameron Norrie in the second singles rubber.

Should Norrie spring a huge surprise, the tie would be decided by a doubles.

Kecmanovic, selected ahead of the higher-ranked Laslo Djere, justified captain Viktor Troicki's faith with a rock-solid display which proved too much for Draper.

Italy earlier beat the Netherlands 2-1 to reach the last four. REUTERS

