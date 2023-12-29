Karolina Muchova to skip Australian Open over wrist injury

Muchova injured her right wrist at the US Open in September 2023, where she reached the semi-finals. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/KAROLINA MUCHOVA
PRAGUE - World number eight Karolina Muchova said on Dec 28 she would skip next year’s Australian Open because of a persistent wrist injury which already ruled her out of the 2023 WTA Finals.

“This isn’t my favourite thing to share especially at the start of a new season, but unfortunately the pain in a wrist came back in the middle of my tennis preparation,” she said, on Facebook.

“I therefore have to postpone the start of the season and fully heal my wrist first.”

“It’s frustrating but I have to keep positive, recover and get ready for the rest of the year. See you in 2025, Australian Open,” added the 27-year-old Czech.

Muchova injured her right wrist at the US Open in September, where she reached the semi-finals.

In her best season so far, Muchova also reached the French Open final this year and climbed the WTA rankings from 149th at the end of 2022 to the current eighth spot.

Muchova’s best result at the Australian Open so far was a semi-final loss in 2021. AFP

