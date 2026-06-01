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Kalinskaya holds nerve to beat Potapova, reach Paris quarter-finals

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PARIS, June 1 - Anna Kalinskaya reached her maiden French Open quarter-final with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(10-7) win over 28th seed Anastasia Potapova on Monday, marking only the second time the Russian has entered that stage of a Grand Slam.

• Kalinskaya, who also made the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2024, will attempt to better that result at Roland Garros when she plays either Frenchwoman Diane Parry or Pole Maja Chwalinska.

• The women's field at the French Open is wide open with world number one Aryna Sabalenka the top contender following early exits for defending champion Coco Gauff and four-times Paris winner Iga Swiatek.

• Potapova, who knocked out defending champion Gauff in the third round, started strongly and racked up a 4-1 lead in double quick time, before she lost her grip on a wildly swinging first set.

• Having taken the opener, Kalinskaya endured moments of frustration in the second as Potapova built a 3-1 lead, and the 22nd seed was unable to prevent the match from going to a decider on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

• Nervy games by Potapova handed Kalinskaya a 4-1 lead in the third set, but the Russian-born Austrian fought back and served for the match at 5-4, only to be broken again.

• After further momentum shifts, the tense third set went into a match tiebreak, and Kalinskaya held her nerve to prevail after two hours and 49 minutes. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.