Jiri Lehecka, Jelena Ostapenko win Adelaide tennis titles ahead of Australian Open

ADELAIDE – Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko and young Czech Jiri Lehecka completed the perfect build-up to the Australian Open on Jan 12 by claiming the Adelaide International titles.

The big-hitting Lehecka bounced back from losing the first set to beat Briton Jack Draper 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and claim a maiden ATP Tour crown.

Sixth seed Ostapenko, 26, surged back into the world’s top 10 for the first time since 2018 by beating Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 for a seventh WTA Tour title.

She won the first set and broke to start the second but had trouble closing out the win, taking four match points to get the job done in 76 minutes.

“This is great, I had some really tough matches this week,” said the 2017 French Open champion, after collecting her first title since Dubai in 2022.

“I enjoyed every moment of playing here. I can’t wait to come back, it’s so nice to be in Australia.”

In the men’s final, Draper started well but his level began to suffer as Lehecka took charge in a championship match lasting 2hr 8min.

“It’s so emotional to win my first title here,” Lehecka said after a battle of the 22-year-olds.

“I’m super excited. It feels amazing, it’s a dream come true for me. I always wanted to win a trophy, so it’s even better that I won it here in Adelaide.

“I’m happy for the win. This is a great way to start the year.”

Lehecka will rise three spots to a career-high 23rd in the world next week, with the victory making him the first Czech to claim an ATP title since Jiri Vesely in Pune in 2020.

Elsewhere, Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo capped a “crazy ride” by winning the Auckland Classic, beating Taro Daniel 6-2, 7-5 in a final between two outsiders.

World No. 82 Tabilo bagged his maiden ATP title, which he says will deliver an injection of confidence heading into the Jan 14-28 Australian Open after two years of pain and frustration.

The 26-year-old’s only other final appearance came on clay at the Cordoba Open in 2022, before his career took a downward spiral.

“It honestly feels surreal right now. I’m so happy, very emotional, I never thought we were going to be here in the final,” he said.

“Last year was tough, even two years ago we made the final of Cordoba. From there we were going up but we had a little almost stress fracture on my arm.

“We had to stop that year and work back up. It’s been a lot of injuries... it’s been a crazy ride.” AFP, REUTERS