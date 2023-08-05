Jessica Pegula rallies past Elina Svitolina to reach semis in Washington

Jessica Pegula (right) shakes hands with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina after defeating her in three sets. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
22 min ago
Published
22 min ago

WASHINGTON - Top seed Jessica Pegula came from behind to beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington DC on Friday.

The American fired a serve up the T that Svitolina could not handle to end the high-quality contest and its riveting 54-minute third set.

Svitolina, who returned from maternity break in April and made the semi-finals of Wimbledon last month, dug deep to fend off two match points in her final service game but was unable to convert her break point opportunities in the deciding set.

Pegula, who won the WTA 500 event in 2019, improved to 3-1 lifetime against wildcard Svitolina and will next face either Greece’s Maria Sakkari or American Madison Keys, who play their quarter-final later on Friday. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Roger Federer is having fun in retirement
Emma Raducanu back on the practice court after surgery

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top