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Jannik Sinner wants to use Madrid to boost career Grand Slam chances

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Italy's Jannik Sinner looks on as he plays against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament final tennis match on Court Rainier III at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, south-eastern France on April 12, 2026. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Italy's Jannik Sinner has not yet won the French Open, which will run from May 24 to June 7.

PHOTO: AFP

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  • Jannik Sinner's main goal is to be in "best possible shape" for Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam on clay he has not yet won.
  • Sinner anticipates a challenging Madrid Open due to altitude and wind, where he has never progressed past the quarter-finals.
  • Sinner expressed regret over the absences of "biggest stars" Carlos Alcaraz (wrist injury) and Novak Djokovic from Madrid.

AI generated

MADRID - World number one Jannik Sinner said on April 21 his principal aim as he prepares for the Madrid Open is to be in the “best possible shape” for Roland Garros in May as he seeks to complete a career Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old won his first major title on clay earlier this month as he downed rival Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

Next, he turns his attentions to the 1000-level event in Madrid as the clay-court season ramps up towards the only Grand Slam tournament Sinner has not yet won – Roland Garros, which will run from May 24 to June 7.

“I never played very well here, so let’s see how it goes this year,” Sinner, who has never got past the quarter-final stage in the Spanish capital, told reporters the day before the Madrid Open begins.

“I’m trying to improve as a player and here might be one of the most challenging ones because of certain things (altitude and wind).”

Despite being heavily favoured to pick up a fifth consecutive Masters title, Sinner revealed that for him “the most important is Roland Garros”.

“We try to maximise to be in the best possible shape there, but I’m here trying to do my best and then we’ll see how it goes,” he added.

Sinner lost an all-time classic Roland Garros final in 2025 to Alcaraz, despite holding three championship points.

But the Italian said he regretted the upcoming absences of the world number two, due to Alcaraz suffering a wrist injury, and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Madrid.

“It’s a very big pity to not have (Alcaraz) here and also Novak, the two biggest stars in tennis,” Sinner said.

“We have shared since last year a lot of tournaments, but again, in my mind I also know if I want to play against Carlos it’s in the final and the way to the final is very long.”

Top seed Sinner will start his Madrid Open campaign in the second round against a yet to be determined opponent. AFP

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Jannik Sinner

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.