Jannik Sinner relishing chance to 'dance in pressure storm' after Australian Open win

MELBOURNE - A composed Jannik Sinner is ready for what comes next after winning a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, saying he likes to “dance in the pressure storm”.

Ever since bursting on the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019, the Italian has been touted as one of tennis’ future greats.

It has been a five-year grind to reach the pinnacle with his come-from-behind five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne on Jan 28, and the prodigious young talent is taking it in his stride.

“I’m extremely happy that I am in this position now. I have a great team behind me who knows what I have to do,” he said of the extra spotlight that will now inevitably fall on him.

He pointed to having Darren Cahill in his corner as a coach, with the Australian having been there and done that.

Cahill guided Lleyton Hewitt to become the second youngest player ranked world No. 1 before coaching Andre Agassi to become the oldest player to achieve the feat.

He has also worked with a host of other high-profile players including Andy Murray and Simona Halep, guiding the Romanian to the French Open title.

“With Darren, he has a lot of experience. He has been through this already a number of times,” said Sinner.

“So, you know, it’s all part of the process. Obviously having this trophy, it’s an amazing feeling. I feel grateful to have this here.

“But I know that I have to work even harder, because the opponents,... will find the way to beat me and I have to be prepared. Let’s see what’s coming in the future.”

A striking aspect of Sinner’s time in Melbourne was his calm and composed demeanour, even when he found himself in trouble.

Against an ultra-aggressive Medvedev, he did not panic when he fell two sets behind, instead looking for chinks in the Russian’s armour and when a chance arose, he took it.

“There is always pressure, but the pressure is something good. You have to take it in a good way. It’s a privilege, no?,” he said.

“So yes, I like to dance in the pressure storm. Personally, I like it, because that’s where most of the time I bring out my best tennis. I’m also quite relaxed in this occasion, because I always try to enjoy being on the court.”