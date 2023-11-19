Jannik Sinner perfecting his tennis recipe with ATP Finals glory in sight

TURIN – Daniil Medvedev predicted big things for Jannik Sinner after the Italian beat him 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 on Nov 18 to reach the showpiece of the ATP Finals, saying that the 22-year-old will win Grand Slams and top the world rankings if he keeps playing as he has in Turin.

“Right now he’s, let’s call it, riding a wave. You can see it,” said world No. 3 Medvedev.

“If he plays like this, like he played in the last weeks, all the time, he’s going to have Slams, No. 1... The question is how often is he going to ride it. When he’s not on the wave, how good he plays.”

Sinner has risen to fourth in the world rankings in 2023. Backed by passionate home support in Turin, the 22-year-old has a chance to cap the best season of his young career with what would be his biggest title to date.

He has long been the big hope for Italian tennis and has moved up a level this season, with four tour-level titles and his first win over Novak Djokovic, on Nov 14 in the group stage at the Pala Alpitour.

He’s done this by perfecting his tennis recipe.

“It’s like the first time you cook pasta with tomato sauce, maybe it’s not that good. You realise that it needs more salt, so the next time you add it. Then you might start using fresh tomatoes, and then add in basil,” said Sinner.

“You learn things as you go along, until you get the dish right. That’s what I’m doing. But you have to be careful, you can’t just keep adding new things, because if you put in too many ingredients the dish won’t be good any more. There’s always a balance to be struck.”

On Nov 19 (Nov 20, Singapore time), Sinner will face Djokovic again in the final, after the world No. 1 beat second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in the later match on Nov 18.

The Serb said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open in 2023 to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafael Nadal. He also surpassed Steffi Graf’s record for the most weeks as world No. 1.

“I had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season,” he said.

“Ended the year as No. 1 in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I’m thrilled...

“Hopefully, I can crown the season with another win.”

But he is wary of the ATP Finals’ “best player”.

Said Djokovic: “He has been the best player of the tournament so far. Won four out of four matches and played some great tennis. Obviously riding on the big wave of support of his Italian crowd here.

“He’s going for his first trophy. I’m going for my seventh... I’ve been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit.” AFP, REUTERS