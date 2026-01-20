Jannik Sinner into Melbourne round two as opponent retires hurt

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE – Jannik Sinner strolled into the second round of the Australian Open on Tuesday when his opponent retired with the two-time defending champion in full control.

The Italian second seed led 6-2, 6-1 when France’s Hugo Gaston called it quits with an apparent injury after 68 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Sinner faces Australian qualifier James Duckworth or Dino Prizmic of Croatia next.

“I saw that he was not serving at pace, especially in the second set. It’s not the way you want to win the match, but he’s such a talented player,” said the 24-year-old star.

“He has incredible touch. Moving very, very well. So I knew from the beginning I had to play a very high level tennis. Trying to be as aggressive as possible which I’ve done.

“I’m very happy to be back here. It’s a very special place for me. The atmosphere is amazing.”

Sinner had made a sticky start, falling 40-0 down on his serve in the first game of the match, before rattling off three aces to hold.

It was about the only blip as he quickly found his devastating range to assert his authority over the 93rd-ranked Frenchman.

Sinner, who comfortably defeated Alexander Zverev in the final 12 months ago, raced to the first set in 37 minutes.

The 25-year-old Gaston had brief treatment between sets from the trainer and when they resumed Sinner tightened his grip on the contest.

The Italian romped through the second set and Gaston shook hands.

Should he win three titles in a row in Melbourne, he would join Novak Djokovic as the only men in the Open era to do so.

“Honestly I felt very well prepared,” added Sinner, who was playing his first official match since beating great rival Carlos Alcaraz for the ATP Finals crown.

“We worked a lot physically (in pre-season). Also on the court too. I had one great match with Felix (Auger-Aliassime) even if it’s an exhibition, we went full.

“Official matches are always very different. Very happy how I started off today. Of course a bit of tension but now it’s time to enjoy. All the hard work is done. We practice for moments like this. I’m very happy to be back.”

Meanwhile, French entertainer Gael Monfils was bundled out of the first round in a brave farewell to a tournament he has lit up so many times.

The 39-year-old, one of the most colourful and popular players in men’s tennis, battled all the way but Australian qualifier Dane Sweeny prevailed 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 in an epic lasting nearly four hours.

There was an on-court presentation and standing ovation afterwards for Monfils, who said: “Somehow it is the finish line, but thank you so much for an amazing ride.

“I have a lot of great memories here.”

Monfils, who has won 13 ATP titles in a career stretching back to 2004, said in October that this year would be his last in tennis.

In another match, American eighth seed Ben Shelton relied on his power and tiebreak prowess to beat Ugo Humbert 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5) in an engrossing battle of lefthanders to reach the second round.

Shelton, who lost to Sinner in last year’s semi-finals, blasted through the first set but the Frenchman fought back in the second and third sets to force tiebreaks.

But that was where the American prevailed, counting on his experience from last year when he was involved in eight tiebreaks in six matches at Melbourne Park.

“I thought that I just played two great tiebreakers. I’ve played a lot of tiebreakers here, a lot of experience, and I think that helped me a lot today,” Shelton said. AFP, REUTERS