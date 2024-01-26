Jannik Sinner ends Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open reign to reach final

MELBOURNE – Keep pushing, that was Jannik Sinner’s mantra as he ended Novak Djokovic’s bid for a 25th Grand Slam on Jan 26, snapping the Serb’s astonishing 33-match Australian Open winning run to reach his first major final.

The Italian fourth seed was unfazed by dropping his first set of the tournament against the king of Rod Laver Arena, winning the semi-final 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3.

He will face either Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev or German sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the title match on Jan 28, meaning there will be a new name on the trophy.

World No. 1 Djokovic, a 10-time Melbourne Park champion, fought off a match point in the third-set tiebreak but notched up 54 errors and failed to create a single break point in a sub-par display by his stellar standards.

“It was a very tough match,” said Sinner. “I started off really well. He missed in the first two sets. I felt like he was not feeling that great on court so I just tried to keep pushing.

“Then in the third set I had match point and I missed the forehand but this is tennis. I just tried to be ready for the next set, which I started off really well.”

The 22-year-old also said he felt he had learnt from defeat by Djokovic, 36, in last season’s Wimbledon semi-finals – the furthest he had previously gone at a Grand Slam – and had been looking forward to the match.

“I think we play really similar – you have to return as many balls as possible, he’s such an incredible server,” he added.

“So I was just trying to push him around a little bit – I’m not going to tell you the tactics.”

Victory meant that Sinner has now defeated Djokovic at the ATP Finals, the Davis Cup and in a Grand Slam.

“I don’t know, ask him,” he said with a laugh when asked why his game was so difficult for Djokovic.

The youngster is also the only Italian player to reach an Australian Open singles final.

In marking the arrival of a new generation of tennis stars, the title clash on Jan 28 will also be the first since 2005 not to feature Djokovic or fellow “Big Three” members Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I have the belief that I can play the best players in the world. On Sunday, I’m in my first final. Let’s see how it goes. I’m really happy, I’ll come here with a smile and try my best,” said Sinner.

“I’ll watch it (the next semi-final) for sure, I’m a huge tennis fan. I’m a bit more relaxed now. They’re such incredible players and have played so many times. It’s going to be really interesting.” AFP, REUTERS