Jannik Sinner comes from behind to beat Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open final

Jannik Sinner became the first Italian to win the Melbourne Park title. PHOTO: REUTERS
MELBOURNE – Italian Jannik Sinner conjured up a great escape in his first ever Grand Slam final, coming back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open men’s singles decider on Jan 28.

The 22-year-old fourth seed was the first Italian to win the Melbourne Park title. 

World No. 3 Medvedev took 85 minutes to claim a 2-0 lead, breaking the Italian twice in each of the first two sets.

Fourth seed Sinner replied in similar fashion, breaking Russian in the 10th game of the next two sets to level the tie.

In the decider, the Italian clearly has more left as he romped to a 5-2 lead and closed out the match in his first major final. AFP

