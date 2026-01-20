Janice Tjen first Indonesian to win at Australian Open in 28 years

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Indonesia's Janice Tjen during her first round match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

MELBOURNE – Janice Tjen called it “special” after she pulled off an upset to become the first Indonesian to win a match at the Australian Open in 28 years on Tuesday.

Unseeded Tjen stunned Canadian 22nd seed Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) to surge into the second round in Melbourne and add to her growing list of milestones.

Tjen, who this time last year was ranked 413 but is now the world No. 59, is the first Indonesian to win a match at the Slam since Yayuk Basuki in 1998.

“I’m very happy to be a part of history and be able to get a win here for Indonesia,” said the 23-year-old.

“It was special, especially being able to do it in front of my family here and there were a lot of Indonesians, and my close friends are also here.”

Asked by AFP how her life had changed off court since a breakthrough 2025, she said: “I get recognised a little bit here and there and I think it’s nice, it’s a nice feeling to be recognised.”

In front of the vocal Indonesia fans Tjen made a lightning start, sealing the first set in 36 minutes to leave her higher-ranked opponent from Canada reeling.

She seized an early break in the second set to put 2021 US Open runner-up Fernandez immediately on the back foot. The fourth game of the second set threatened to be pivotal, Tjen digging herself out of a hole on her own serve to hold and go 3-1 up.

The 23-year-old Fernandez fought back, reeling off three games in a row to turn the tide.

The battling duo headed into a tiebreak, where Tjen powered into a 3-0 lead and never looked back, letting out a mighty roar when victory was confirmed.

Tjen’s career took off in 2025.

She pulled off another surprise in upsetting Russian 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova as a qualifier at the US Open. In New York she was the first Indonesian to play in the main singles draw of a Grand Slam since 2004.

The Jakarta native lifted the title in Chennai last year – the first Indonesian to win a WTA Tour singles crown since 2002.

Reflecting on the support in Melbourne of Indonesia fans waving their red and white flag and chanting, Tjen said: “It’s something special and feels a little bit like home.

“Knowing that a lot of Indonesians came out to support me today means a lot.”

In other matches, a jittery Madison Keys said she was “too timid” after getting the defence of her Australian Open crown off to a stuttering start, losing the first four games before rallying to stay in the title hunt.

The American ninth seed was a bundle of nerves on Rod Laver Arena, but calmed down to clinch a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 win over Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova.

“I think at the start I just felt like I was playing just a little timid and not really trusting my first instinct,” she said. “I kind of kept changing my mind on what I actually wanted to do.

“I was reacting instead of having a plan of what I wanted to do.” AFP, REUTERS



