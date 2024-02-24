Jakub Mensik, 18, follows in footsteps of Carlos Alcaraz to reach first ATP final

DOHA - Czech teenager Jakub Mensik on Feb 23 became the youngest ATP finalist since Carlos Alcaraz three years ago when he defeated French veteran Gael Monfils at the Qatar Open.

Mensik, 18, followed up his quarter-final win over fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev by seeing off 37-year-old Monfils 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

At 18 years and five months, Mensik is the fifth youngest ATP finalist since 2005 and youngest since Alcaraz went to the Umag championship match in 2021.

Mensik, who will rise from 116 in the world to inside the top 100 next week, will take on Karen Khachanov in the Feb 24 final.

“It’s amazing. It’s been an incredible week so far,” said Mensik who has also defeated former world number one and three-time major winner Andy Murray in Doha.