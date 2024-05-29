Jabeur overcomes Osorio to move into French Open third round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2024 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her second round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2024 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts during her second round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2024 Colombia's Camila Osorio reacts during her second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS
Updated
May 29, 2024, 10:29 PM
Published
May 29, 2024, 10:29 PM

PARIS - Tunisia's Ons Jabeur beat Colombia's Camila Osorio 6-3 1-6 6-3 in a roller-coaster match to move into the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

Jabeur hardly put a foot wrong in the opening set, combining power and finesse to put Osorio on the backfoot but a fall in the second set upset her rhythm.

That opened the door for Osorio to claw her way back into the contest while Jabeur made several unforced errors as the Colombian took a set off the eighth seed for the first time in three meetings.

Both players struggled on serve in the decider which had five break points converted, but it was Jabeur who raised her intensity towards the end, taking a 4-1 lead before wrapping up the match with 31 winners. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top