Jabeur moves past Noskova to reach US Open third round

NEW YORK - Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur was made to work hard by Czech teenager Linda Noskova before sealing a thrilling 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 victory to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Tunisian fifth seed, who is seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, edged a tight opening set before 18-year-old Noskova stepped up the pressure in the second.

Noskova had won their only previous meeting in the Adelaide semi-finals earlier this year and breezed to a 5-1 lead before Jabeur came storming back by winning three quick games.

Jabeur, who was dogged by physical issues in her previous match, took a tumble chasing a low shot at the net and appeared shaken up briefly as the big-hitting Noskova held her serve to level the match.

The Tunisian saved a break point to go 2-1 up and eventually took charge of a tense decider in the eighth game before closing out the win on her fourth match point, setting up a meeting with another Czech, Marie Bouzkova. REUTERS