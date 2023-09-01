Jabeur moves past Noskova to reach US Open third round

Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ons Jabeur of Tunisia serves against Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic hits a forehand against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia (not pictured) on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports REUTERS
NEW YORK - Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur was made to work hard by Czech teenager Linda Noskova before sealing a thrilling 7-6(7) 4-6 6-3 victory to reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Tunisian fifth seed, who is seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, edged a tight opening set before 18-year-old Noskova stepped up the pressure in the second.

Noskova had won their only previous meeting in the Adelaide semi-finals earlier this year and breezed to a 5-1 lead before Jabeur came storming back by winning three quick games.

Jabeur, who was dogged by physical issues in her previous match, took a tumble chasing a low shot at the net and appeared shaken up briefly as the big-hitting Noskova held her serve to level the match.

The Tunisian saved a break point to go 2-1 up and eventually took charge of a tense decider in the eighth game before closing out the win on her fourth match point, setting up a meeting with another Czech, Marie Bouzkova. REUTERS

