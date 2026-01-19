Italy to face Japan in revamped Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Final - Italy v United States - Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Shenzhen, China - September 21, 2025 Italy's Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Tyra Grant, Sara Errani and captain Tathiana Garbin celebrate with the trophy after winning the final REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

LONDON, Jan 19 - Reigning champions Italy will face a home tie against Japan in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in April as they begin their quest for a hat-trick of titles in the team competition.

Fourteen nations will contest the qualifiers with seven going on to join hosts China in the Finals in September.

Last year's runners-up the United States travel to Belgium while 11-times champions Czech Republic are up against 2022 champions Switzerland.

In the other ties, Britain face Australia, Kazakhstan host Canada, Spain take on Slovenia and Poland face Ukraine.

The qualifiers, on April 10-11, have a knockout format with home and away ties replacing the single-location group stages used last year. It will also mean that there will be guaranteed "live" doubles rubbers.

Each ties will consist of two singles on day one, followed by a doubles rubber on day two and then two reverse singles.

While the seven winning nations will move to the Finals, the losers will compete in the playoffs in November. REUTERS