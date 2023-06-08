'It sucks' to lose seven in a row, says Coco Gauff, after French Open loss to Iga Swiatek

PARIS - US teenage star Coco Gauff admitted losing for the seventh time in seven meetings with Iga Swiatek “sucks” after slumping to a French Open quarter-final defeat on Wednesday.

World number one and defending champion Swiatek eased to a 6-4, 6-2 win, taking her record at the tournament to 26 wins and just two losses.

Gauff also lost the 2022 final at Roland Garros to the Pole. Adding to her misery is knowing she hasn’t even managed to take a single set off Swiatek.

“Obviously, you lose to someone seven times, you feel crappy,” said Gauff, the world number six.

“It’s not fun at all, but also, every time I play her, I’m not thinking about the previous record. I treat it as a new opportunity every single time.

“If I go in believing that I lost the match before it already happens, then I’m never going to win.

“But obviously, when it’s over, yeah, it does suck.”

Gauff, playing in her third successive quarter-final in Paris, certainly didn’t lack intensity on Wednesday.

At one stage in the second set, she chased down a ball as both players sprinted closer to the net.

Gauff unleashed a fierce forehand that hit Swiatek full-on, sending her tumbling to the dirt.

Gauff immediately apologised, a gesture acknowledged by the Pole with a stern nod of the head.