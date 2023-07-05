Iranian jail to Wimbledon royal box, thanks to Andy Murray

LONDON – Andy Murray revealed he had an “emotional” meeting with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who spent six years in an Iranian jail cell, after inviting her to watch him from the royal box at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

British-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Murray became friends after she revealed that watching the Scot win Wimbledon on television in 2016 helped sustain her during solitary confinement.

She had been accused of spying while in the country visiting her parents and held in Teheran’s notorious Evin Prison until her release last year.

“She hadn’t been to Wimbledon before,” said Murray. “After the story she told me about watching my Wimbledon final while she was in a cell, I felt like I wanted to invite her to come along and watch the tennis in totally different circumstances.

“Hopefully, a much more enjoyable experience. It was very emotional talking to her and hearing her story. It was brilliant that she was able to come along and watch.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe revealed in an interview last year that prison officials allowed her access to a TV which only had two channels.

One broadcast an Iranian soap opera while the other was a sports channel showing Wimbledon when Murray was winning his second title at the tournament.

“They had no idea what they had given me,” she said.

On Tuesday, she was able to at last see Murray in the flesh on Centre Court and the two-time champion did not disappoint his guest as he eased past fellow Briton Ryan Peniston.

Former world No. 1 Murray, who won his first Wimbledon title in 2013, came through 6-3, 6-0, 6-1.

While Murray has said he would have to think twice about playing in Saudi Arabia after refusing in the past to participate in exhibition events there, Tunisia’s world No. 6 Ons Jabeur welcomed reports of Saudi Arabian interest in tennis.