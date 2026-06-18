Straitstimes.com header logo

Injured Musetti withdraws from Wimbledon

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 12, 2026 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti looks dejected after losing his round of 16 match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti has not played since he fell to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome in mid-May.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

LONDON - Italian Lorenzo Musetti pulled out of Wimbledon on June 17 as he continued to recover from the thigh injury that meant the former world number five also missed the French Open.

Musetti, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2024, has not played since he fell to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome in mid-May.

"I want to update you on my recovery from the injury I sustained in Rome: rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging," the 24-year-old Musetti wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year."

"It is not an easy decision, but it is the right one." REUTERS

More on this topic
Italian Musetti withdraws from French Open due to thigh injury
Home hero Vacherot thrilled to beat Musetti in Monte Carlo
See more on

Wimbledon

Men's tennis

French Open (Tennis)

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.