Injured Musetti withdraws from Wimbledon

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti has not played since he fell to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome in mid-May.

LONDON - Italian Lorenzo Musetti pulled out of Wimbledon on June 17 as he continued to recover from the thigh injury that meant the former world number five also missed the French Open.

Musetti, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2024, has not played since he fell to Casper Ruud in the fourth round of the Italian Open in Rome in mid-May.

"I want to update you on my recovery from the injury I sustained in Rome: rehabilitation is going very well and the medical results are encouraging," the 24-year-old Musetti wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, as I have not yet been able to begin a full athletic training program, and after careful evaluation, we have come to the difficult conclusion that I will not be able to participate in Wimbledon this year."

"It is not an easy decision, but it is the right one." REUTERS