Influencer boom at US Open tests boundaries of tennis etiquette

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Social Media influencers attend the US Open second-round match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Portugal’s Jaime Faria on Sept 2. PHOTO: REUTERS

NEW YORK, Sept 3 - Influencers and content creators armed with smartphones and ring lights have featured prominently in the stands at this year’s US Open, as they try to grab the spotlight away from the on-court action at one of tennis’ marquee events.

Around 100 content creators were given credentials for the tournament, organisers said, with 20 of those dedicated to providing coverage of the food and beverage scene alone, where caviar-topped chicken nuggets and the famed Honey Deuce cocktail promise viral attention.

Thousands more amateur social media hounds can be found throughout the plaza and in the stands – after shelling out for their own tickets.

“I feel like every slam kind of has their own identity and the US Open has kind of always been the ‘big-show Grand Slam’,” said the 2017 finalist Madison Keys.

Celebrities have long been ubiquitous in the stands – from A-list stars to US President Donald Trump – as the ultra-wealthy spend thousands of dollars for seats at the see-and-be-seen event of New York’s summer sporting calendar.

But the growing love affair between influencers and the premier American tennis event has caused some growing pains.

A chair umpire was forced to reprimand a group of patrons for staging a disruptive photo shoot while two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka was serving during her first-round win against Anastasia Zakharova on Aug 31.

“Obviously if you come to a sporting event, you have to respect the sport,” Osaka told reporters on Sept 3 after her second-round win over Katerina Siniakova.

“It could be a good thing for people to make the sport of tennis popular to their specific audience, but I think it has to be managed a lot better, especially in the situation like (the) first-round match.”

Another social media user attracted attention for all the wrong reasons when she posted a series of photos posing inside Arthur Ashe Stadium while Keys was in the middle of a point against Alina Korneeva, which breached basic tennis etiquette.

“I can appreciate the influencers coming and kind of showcasing the US Open experience,” said 2024 runner-up Jessica Pegula.

“But I do think that it’s tough when you see videos like that when they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights. People are down there trying to perform, and it’s their career and their job. It seems like a bit disrespectful.

“I think it’s gotten a little maybe too much.”

The trend is a direct result of the tournament’s popularity, with surging attendances leading organisers to expand the main draw action to 15 days. The tournament was further expanded with the mixed doubles competition being held as a standalone event the week before singles action kicked off.

The men’s ATP tour expanded its partnership with TikTok earlier this year, citing a more than 25 per cent increase in posts under #tennis during 2025.

“The more we try to raise awareness about tennis, the better it is, the more popular the sport is,” said 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.

“For sure, if it disturbs during the play, like if you see the light or something, well, you always say to the referee, can be sometimes challenging, like if during the point this happens.” REUTERS