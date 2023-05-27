In Rafael Nadal's absence, new generation set to challenge at wide open Roland Garros

PARIS – Rafael Nadal’s decision to skip the French Open due to injury has set up one of the most uncertain men’s draw in almost 20 years, but a new generation led by world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz stands ready to grab a rare opportunity.

Nadal, who won the first of his record 14 titles at the clay-court Grand Slam in 2005, withdrew due to a lingering hip issue that has decimated his season since the Australian Open and he expects to retire after the 2024 campaign.

As Roland Garros gears up for an edition without the ever-present 22-time Slam champion, another tenacious Spaniard has emerged as one of the top contenders to stop Novak Djokovic breaking the Slam record he shares with Nadal.

Alcaraz warmed up for his tilt at the Paris crown by winning the Barcelona and Madrid titles, and despite a hiccup in Rome, is now in his third spell as No. 1 after first reaching the peak by winning the 2022 US Open.

Djokovic sees the 20-year-old as the man to beat.

“A new generation is here already,” said the Serb.

“Obviously, he’s playing amazing tennis. It’s also good for our sport that we have new faces. We’ve been saying for years that we can expect that moment to come when you have a shift of generations.

“I’m still trying to hang in there with all of them. I still have the hunger to keep going. Let’s see how far I’m going to play.”

Having been placed in the same half of the draw as Djokovic, Alcaraz said he was keen to manage his own expectations.

“I’m going to try to do my best and that’s all I’m thinking about,” he said.

“I’m not the favourite, but of course I can say I’m one of them. I don’t have a lot of pressure, as I said before I just enjoy myself and try not to think about the pressure.

“I come here to enjoy, to show my best tennis. I’ll try to do a good result, but it’s not the only thing I think about.”

Djokovic’s preparation for the season’s second Slam has been far from ideal.

In another stop-start year due to his refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine, the 36-year-old missed Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, while an elbow issue forced him out of Madrid.