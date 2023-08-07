Improved Carlos Alcaraz hopes for Canadian breakthrough

TORONTO - World number one Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to make amends as he plays an ATP Masters 1000 event in Canada for only the second time in his career.

The Wimbledon champion made a poor start a year ago in Montreal, losing his opening match to American Tommy Paul in his ATP debut in the country.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, who will defend the 2022 US Open crown in New York starting later this month, opens as a title favourite this year in Toronto.

Alcaraz said he’s aware of the need to address the pressure he will face as the top target from Monday.

“I remember last year I didn’t have a good tournament in Canada. I have come this year to change it,” he said after arriving in North America.

“I hope to go far, do better than last season. A year later, I think I’ve learned a lot from that situation, how to deal with pressure.”

In addition to becoming a two-time Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz has won five other titles in six finals appearances since last year’s Canada event, including crowns this year at Argentina, Indian Wells, Barcelona, Madrid and Queen’s.

“I’ve been playing in big stadiums, big games, fighting for big things. I think that helped me a lot to grow as a player, as a person,” Alcaraz said.

“A year later, I’m totally different.”

The top seed will face his initial test in the second round, awaiting the winner from compatriot Bernabé Zapata or American Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz heads the tournament field ahead of second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and number three Casper Ruud.

The Spaniard will be competing for the first time this summer on hardcourt after stepping back onto clay for the Hopman Cup team event in Nice.