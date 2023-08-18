Iga Swiatek seeks more empathy from fans after facing online ‘hate’

CINCINNATI – Iga Swiatek called for an end to online hate and criticism and urged tennis fans to show more empathy after the world No. 1 received angry messages following her 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen at the Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

She beat Zheng to set up a quarter-final with Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova but the 22-year-old appeared upset in her press conference after being criticised online for dropping the opening set.

“Today’s match wasn’t perfect. We all saw that. But the amount of hate and criticism me and my team get after losing a set is ridiculous,” Swiatek said. “I want to encourage people to be more thoughtful when they comment on the Internet.

“We all sacrifice a lot. We’re all working really hard to be in that place. We’re always giving 100 per cent of what we can do every day. It’s sad for me to see that people I work with and myself, we’re really judged.”

She said she experienced similar issues following her loss in the Dubai final shortly after claiming the Doha title.

“I was pretty proud of my results but people really just saw the last match and that I lost in the final and they shouldn’t,” Swiatek said.