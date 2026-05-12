Iga Swiatek ready to dominate on clay again

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Poland's Iga Swiatek with Japan's Naomi Osaka after winning her round of 16 match at the Italian Open.

ROME – Iga Swiatek is looking like the “Queen of Clay” again and she is relishing the chance to take on Jessica Pegula next on Wednesday.

The Polish star will face her American opponent in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open after making short work of Naomi Osaka, beating the Japanese 6-2, 6-1 on Monday and looking more like the player that won four French Open titles.

“Jess is always a tough opponent. She is already super experienced and always calm, playing in a solid way,” Swiatek said of her next clash.

“I will need to be ready, and also watch her games on the clay court, because I think it’s been a while since we played on clay.”

Swiatek has not won a clay court tournament since claiming her most recent title at Roland Garros two years ago, with personal problems a factor in her poor performances on her favoured surface.

But she looked back to her old self on Monday, giving Osaka nowhere to turn as she scurried around the court and finished off the match in just one hour and 22 minutes.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, is yet to get beyond the last 16 of any tournament this year after also being knocked out of Indian Wells and the Madrid Open at the same stage by Aryna Sabalenka.

“There’s something I could have done more, but I’m not really sure what,” Osaka said in an interview with the WTA Tour.

“Obviously this match wasn’t ideal for me, but I’ll just take a couple days off to process it and figure out what I can do better next time.”

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff survived a scare against Iva Jovic, coming back from a match point to win 5-7, 7-5, 6-2 and also reaching the quarter-finals.

American star Gauff, who is the reigning French Open champion and reached the final in Rome last year, won a draining match on windy centre court which took the best part of three hours.

She was so annoyed with herself shortly after saving a match point against the serve at 5-4 down in the second set that she smacked herself in the head.

But she recovered to eventually see off her fellow American and set up a clash with Mirra Andreeva in the last eight.

“I think I’m just proud. I’ve played really good tennis,” Gauff said.

“The conditions today weren’t easy. We had wind. We had airplanes. We had phones ringing. Everything was going on. But I’m really happy. Thanks to my team for helping me. That pep talk helped me mentally.” AFP