Iga Swiatek leads ‘Big Three’ into wide open Wimbledon

LONDON – If any more proof was needed of the depth in women’s tennis 50 years after the formation of the WTA, then the complexity of trying to pick a winner for the 2023 Wimbledon title illustrates it perfectly.

Heading into the fortnight on the All England Club lawns, Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a clear “Big Three” comprising Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Kazakhstan’s reigning champion Elena Rybakina.

Since the retirement of then world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, that trio have dominated the last five Grand Slams with Swiatek winning three and Rybakina and Sabalenka one apiece.

Suggesting that one of them will hold aloft the trophy is hardly radical, yet it would also be no real surprise if a new name burst from the pack or one of the older generation such as two-time champion Petra Kvitova revived past glories.

Swiatek, who was down with fever and suspected food poisoning on Friday, will start as the favourite when the tournament gets under way on Monday if she recovers well.

The 22-year-old claimed her third French Open title in June and also underlined her hardcourt credentials by winning the US Open last season.

Her all-court game, combined with her mental strength, suggests she will stand the test of time better than some previous players who briefly threatened to dominate.

Yet she is still to master the finer details of grass-court tennis and her best Wimbledon run was only the last 16 in 2021.

“I think she can’t really at this point feel super confident on the grass, but I think she feels confident,” three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert said on ESPN while previewing the tournament last week.

“She’s No. 1 in the world, the best player in the world, but this surface may take away a little bit of her strength.”

There were others who were more optimistic.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander believes the Pole can eventually find her feet on grass courts just like serial clay-court winner Rafael Nadal did.

“There are different surfaces where they’re going to be better and I think they’ve proved that already,” he told Eurosport.

“I think Swiatek is going to be dominating and she’s going to be the Nadal of the (women’s) Big Three.”