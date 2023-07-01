Iga Swiatek leads ‘Big Three’ into wide open Wimbledon

LONDON – If any more proof was needed of the depth in women’s tennis 50 years after the formation of the WTA, then the complexity of trying to pick a winner for the 2023 Wimbledon title illustrates it perfectly.
Heading into the fortnight on the All England Club lawns, Polish world No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a clear “Big Three” comprising Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka and Kazakhstan’s reigning champion Elena Rybakina.
Since the retirement of then world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, that trio have dominated the last five Grand Slams with Swiatek winning three and Rybakina and Sabalenka one apiece.
Suggesting that one of them will hold aloft the trophy is hardly radical, yet it would also be no real surprise if a new name burst from the pack or one of the older generation such as two-time champion Petra Kvitova revived past glories.
Swiatek, who was down with fever and suspected food poisoning on Friday, will start as the favourite when the tournament gets under way on Monday if she recovers well.
The 22-year-old claimed her third French Open title in June and also underlined her hardcourt credentials by winning the US Open last season.
Her all-court game, combined with her mental strength, suggests she will stand the test of time better than some previous players who briefly threatened to dominate.
Yet she is still to master the finer details of grass-court tennis and her best Wimbledon run was only the last 16 in 2021.
“I think she can’t really at this point feel super confident on the grass, but I think she feels confident,” three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert said on ESPN while previewing the tournament last week.
“She’s No. 1 in the world, the best player in the world, but this surface may take away a little bit of her strength.”
There were others who were more optimistic.
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander believes the Pole can eventually find her feet on grass courts just like serial clay-court winner Rafael Nadal did.
“There are different surfaces where they’re going to be better and I think they’ve proved that already,” he told Eurosport.
“I think Swiatek is going to be dominating and she’s going to be the Nadal of the (women’s) Big Three.”
Rybakina, who stunned Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the 2022 final, has some worries over her health and fitness having pulled out of the French Open and last week’s Eastbourne International, but her game is perfect for grass.
A clean hitter off both wings, the 24-year-old packs a powerful weapon on serve, racking up a Tour-leading 316 aces this season. By comparison, Sabalenka has 231 while Swiatek has only 59.
Australian Open champion Sabalenka reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2021 but was banned last season along with other players from Belarus and Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
She had an uncomfortable time at the French Open despite reaching the semi-finals, finding herself at the centre of questions about her country’s role as Russia’s ally.
The 25-year-old will hope that her power tennis can become the main topic of conversation in London.
American teenager Coco Gauff, seeded seventh, will be seeking to improve on her previous runs to the last 16 in 2019 and 2021, while Jabeur’s mercurial game should give her another tilt at the title.
Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova are all among the top 20 seeds.
But one name, that of Kvitova, really stands out.
The 33-year-old left-hander is enjoying a vintage year, winning the Miami title and also the grass-court title in Berlin, the 31st title of her career.
If the ninth-ranked Czech gets on a roll, a dream third Wimbledon title cannot be ruled out.
“There’s a lot of pressure over there. I’m going to try to enjoy it. If I play good tennis, who knows what can happen,” she said after her Berlin triumph. REUTERS, AFP