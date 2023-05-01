Iga Swiatek into Madrid last 16 after 'tricky' clash

MADRID - World number one Iga Swiatek claimed she had endured a “tricky” afternoon despite easing to a straight-sets win over American left-hander Bernarda Pera to reach the Madrid Open last 16 on Sunday.

Swiatek, warming up for the defence of her French Open title, claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win over 29th seed Pera for a sixth consecutive victory on clay this season.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy. Every match is tricky here,” Swiatek said after her 75-minute outing.

“I’m happy that I’m getting my rhythm. Playing against a lefty is never easy... but I’m pretty happy that I was disciplined and focused.”

Swiatek next faces either Chinese 22nd seed Zheng Qinwen, who was the only player to take a set off her at Roland Garros last year, or 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Also progressing to the fourth round on Sunday was world number three Jessica Pegula who clinched a gruelling 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Pegula, 29, made the final in Madrid in 2022 where she lost to Ons Jabeur.

She will now tackle Italy’s Martina Trevisan on Monday for a quarter-final spot.

Later on Sunday, defending men’s champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz continues his bid to win a 10th tour title before his 20th birthday when he faces Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.