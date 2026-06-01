Iga Swiatek exits French Open, Alexander Zverev eases into quarters

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Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his fourth-round match against Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands on May 31.

PARIS - Four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek exited Roland Garros on May 31 as the top seeds continued to fall at the start of the second week, while Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the quarter-finals.

The Polish third seed endured a miserable 25th birthday as she went down 7-5, 6-1 to Madrid Open winner Marta Kostyuk.

Since winning Roland Garros in her second appearance at the tournament in 2020, Swiatek had never gone more than two years without hoisting aloft the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, but after Aryna Sabalenka ended her bid to win a fourth consecutive French Open in the semi-finals in 2025, she has lost her unbeatable status on clay.

Indeed, since last winning in Paris in 2024, Swiatek has only lifted three titles in the two subsequent seasons.

“I feel, like, for sure I lost today because Marta used the opportunity, and I was super tense,” she said.

“It is harder a bit to handle stress for me in, like, (the) last year.

“So I feel like today I felt off, you know, and I did mistakes that I didn’t want to do, and I wanted to play safe, but the ball flew everywhere.

“Suddenly, these feelings came back, and I tried to work on it with my dialogue inside, but it was tough today. Yeah, so it all kind of went drastically down, and I played worse and worse.”

After breaking Kostyuk in the first set to edge 4-3 ahead, Swiatek’s serve totally deserted her and she failed to hold again as the Ukrainian hit back to claim the opener and then raced through the second frame.

For Kostyuk, reaching a first quarter-final at Roland Garros was just the latest high mark in a fine clay-court season, in which she claimed the 250-level event in Rouen, as well as a first WTA 1000 title in the Spanish capital.

Elina Svitolina next stands between her compatriot and the last four after she fought back to beat Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

The seventh seed has reached the quarter-finals at the French Open on five previous occasions but has failed to ever go beyond that mark.

After winning a first WTA 1000 title in eight years earlier in May at the Italian Open, Svitolina’s last-eight encounter with Kostyuk will pit against each other the two winners of the main warm-up events to Roland Garros.

“It’s exciting. Definitely she’s been playing really well,” Svitolina said of Kostyuk, who is on a 15-match win streak on the red dirt.

“I feel like it’s going to be an exciting battle for Ukraine, as well, you know, that there will be one Ukrainian in the semis. Yeah, I think it’s really cool.”

‘Handling the situations’

Sorana Cirstea continued her remarkable renaissance during her farewell season on tour as the 36-year-old bested Chinese world number 148 Wang Xiyu 6-3, 7-6 (7/4).

The Romanian will face Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva in what will be her first quarter-final appearance at the French Open in 17 years.

Teenager Andreeva, who defeated 170th-ranked Swiss Jil Teichmann in straight sets, will be targeting a second semi-final in three years at Roland Garros.

Rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar has been no stranger to lengthy matches in his debut Roland Garros campaign but the 19-year-old’s five-set win over fellow countryman Pablo Carreno Busta was even longer drawn out than it would otherwise have been as the heatwave that defined the first week subsided to rain, which caused brief delays in play.

Jodar battled back from two sets down to beat the 34-year-old 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 and progress to the last eight.

His next opponent is the highest-ranked man left in the draw and the prime contender to claim a maiden Grand Slam crown, German second seed Zverev.

The 29-year-old three-time major finalist eased through the fourth round with a 7-6 (7/3), 6-4, 6-1 win over 106th-ranked Dutch lucky loser Jesper de Jong.

Despite only dropping a set so far en route to an eighth quarter-final appearance at Roland Garros, Zverev refused to be drawn on the question of finally breaking his Grand Slam duck.

“I will focus on the matches that are ahead of me. This is the only thing that I can control,” he insisted.

“I focused on De Jong, I played a good match. I won. I’m going to focus on Jodar next and hopefully play a good match. That’s the only thing that is in my concern.

“I feel like I’m handling the situations quite well, and I will do everything possible to continue doing that.”

Later, two-time French Open finalist Casper Ruud will face Novak Djokovic’s teenage conqueror, Joao Fonseca, in the night session and Jakub Mensik takes on Andrey Rublev. AFP