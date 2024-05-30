Iga Swiatek ‘didn’t believe’ comeback win over Naomi Osaka was possible

PARIS – Iga Swiatek did not expect it, and even claimed that she would be “pretty naive” if she believed that she could beat Naomi Osaka after falling match point down in the French Open.

But that was exactly what happened on May 29 in their second-round clash, when the defending champion recovered remarkably to win a thriller on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The world No. 1 fought back from the brink of defeat to outlast Osaka 7-6 (7-1), 1-6, 7-5 and keep her bid for a third successive Roland Garros title on track.

Swiatek trailed 5-2 in the deciding set against her fellow four-time Grand Slam champion, saving a match point on her opponent’s serve and winning the final five games to avoid a shock early exit.

“I honestly didn’t believe I could win, because I would be pretty naive,” said the Pole, who now holds a 30-2 record in five trips to Paris.

“But it didn’t change the fact that I just tried to work to play better. I actually managed to be more focused at the end of the match, which went pretty badly (overall).

“In first and second set I felt like I’m not completely in the zone. When I was under the biggest pressure I was able actually to switch that and maybe that made the difference.”

Swiatek is attempting to become only the fourth woman in the Open era to lift four French Open titles – after Chris Evert, Steffi Graf and Justine Henin.

She is also aiming to become just the second – after Serena Williams – to complete the clay-court treble of Madrid, Rome and French Opens in the same season.

“This match was really intense, much more intense for the second round than I ever expected,” added Swiatek, who goes on to play Jana Fett or Marie Bouzkova in the last 32.

“Naomi played amazing tennis and maybe she is going to be a clay-court specialist.”

Osaka, appearing at a second Grand Slam since giving birth to her daughter last July, was on the cusp of her biggest win since returning to tennis at the start of the year before it slipped from her grasp.

She said she wept after defeat but insisted: “I’ve felt worse.”

“It was the most fun match I have ever played, the atmosphere was incredible, it was very memorable for me,” she added. “I’ve felt worse, that’s for sure.”