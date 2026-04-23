Iga Swiatek defeats Daria Snigur at Madrid Open

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Poland's Iga Swiatek will hope to be in good form as he gears up for the French Open in May.

MADRID – World No. 4 Iga Swiatek made a strong start to her Madrid Open campaign on Thursday by crushing Ukraine’s Daria Snigur 6-1, 6-2, in a second-round match that lasted just over an hour.

The Polish star had little difficulty in the first set, before confidently storming towards the end with six straight games to close out the clash in 1hr 1min.

Swiatek is playing in Madrid hoping to improve on her quarter-final defeat at the Stuttgart Open last week.

The Pole lost to Russia’s Mirra Andreeva in their first-ever meeting on clay, a surface which arguably is Swiatek’s favourite and therefore she will seek to get up to speed before the French Open in May.

The four-time Roland Garros champion claimed the title three years in a row from 2022 to 2024, but lost in the semi-finals last season to eventual winner Coco Gauff.

Whatever happens in Paris, Swiatek knows that for now the focus is on doing well in the Spanish capital.

In a lighthearted on-court interview after her win, she was asked to speak some Spanish to the crowd as she reportedly learnt the language in high school.

“Honestly I should’ve learnt more. But hola, como estas Madrid?” Swiatek said.

“This week I was trying to speak Spanish... for example ordering some food in Spanish, and the people in the restaurant started speaking Spanish to me, and I’m like ok, that’s all I know.

“But I tried to get better, I have a Spanish coach right now, so hopefully it will help.”

So dominant was her performance that she was not immediately asked about how she felt she played, as it was clear to see that if Swiatek maintains her form, she will go likely go far in Madrid.

“Madrid is a special place to play because of how special the tournament is but also because of the conditions. I am happy I was able to adapt to them and just played my game,” she later added, as quoted by the Tennis Head website.

“You need to be solid and not rush decisions because it’s easy to lose control, so I stayed patient and solid and picked the right balls.”

Off the court, Portia Archer has stepped down from her role as chief executive officer of the WTA less than two years after being appointed, the governing body said on Wednesday.

WTA chair Valerie Camillo informed staff, members and other stakeholders of Archer’s departure in a note which the organisation shared with Reuters.

The letter did not specify a reason for Archer’s departure but said she had left her role effective April 20 ahead of her contract renewal.

The American had replaced Steve Simon, who relinquished his role as CEO after eight years in late 2023. Simon remained as executive chairman of the organisation until Camillo was appointed in October last year.

“We are working through a transition plan for the leadership of the WTA and will share an update on this by mid-May,” Camillo wrote in the note.

Archer, previously a senior executive at the National Basketball Association, took charge as WTA CEO in July 2024 and led day-to-day business strategy and operations, helping it expand into new markets. REUTERS, AFP