Iga Swiatek braced for tougher path to third Paris title with Elena Rybakina in close pursuit

PARIS – Polish star Iga Swiatek dispensed any notion that she is primarily a clay-court specialist when she claimed her third Gland Slam title by winning on hard court at the 2022 US Open.

But there is no disputing that the red dirt is still the perfect companion to her multi-faceted game and even less debate that Roland Garros remains the world No. 1’s favourite playground.

Swiatek, who turns 22 on Wednesday, will be the favourite for a third French Open title in four years in Paris, although she might face some stiffer opposition this time than 12 months ago when she was simply unstoppable.

The Pole dropped only one set in 2022, reclaiming the title that launched her career into the stratosphere in 2020 when she became her country’s first Grand Slam singles champion.

She crushed Coco Gauff in the final, part of a 37-match winning streak that eventually ended at Wimbledon.

This season has not exactly been shoddy by comparison. After all, she has won two titles – on hard court in Qatar and on clay in Stuttgart and reached two other finals.

But her rivals have clearly stepped up to the plate.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina overpowered her in the Indian Wells semi-finals while Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka beat her on clay in the Madrid final.

Swiatek has also been troubled by a thigh injury that flared up in Rome where she retired during a quarter-final scrap with Rybakina.

She has given optimistic updates on that injury and will be desperate to be firing on all cylinders in Paris. Organisers and fans alike will certainly hope so, because Swiatek in full flow on clay is quite a spectacle.

Blessed with one of the most destructive forehands in the women’s game (think Steffi Graf’s but with more spin), she is also a master tactician who appears to have umpteen solutions to any puzzle on a clay court.

Her mental fortitude is also proven, with the Warsaw native able to thrive under pressure, a result of her work with sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz.

So while the challengers have thrown down the gauntlet for what promises to be an enthralling women’s tournament, Swiatek will not be losing too much sleep about them.

“I know that there are players that are more solid throughout the whole season. You can see that from rankings, also from how they play,” she said.

“I’m more focused on myself. I don’t really look at other players that are playing well. Doesn’t really make much sense for me to over-analyse that.”