Iga Swiatek beats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title

STUTTGART – World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised past Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday in a repeat of last year’s final to confirm her status as a French Open favourite.

The Pole, back from injury and gearing up for her French Open title defence next month, and world No. 2 Sabalenka traded powerful baseline blows before Swiatek earned a second break point at 4-3.

She whipped a superb forehand down the line to go 5-3 up before easily holding serve to clinch the first set on her second set point.

Swiatek, fit again following a rib injury that forced her to withdraw ahead of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers after she hurt herself during her run to the Indian Wells semi-finals last month, broke her opponent again in the first game of the second set.

Belarusian Sabalenka started to pile up unforced errors and struggled with her serve at 2-0 before firing a cross-court forehand to hold.

But she could not break Swiatek back and the Pole held serve at 5-4 to seal her second title of the year.

“I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time. I am so happy we are making the right decisions,” Swiatek said, following her well-timed return from injury.

“It is a pretty exciting time. I will be coming back because I love this tournament.”

While Swiatek won it for a second consecutive time, it was Sabalenka’s third straight loss in the final in Stuttgart. REUTERS

