New tennis world No. 1 Iga Swiatek avoids rankings distraction and focuses on the right stuff

CANCUN – WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek said the poor playing conditions in Cancun forced her to focus on her game instead of being distracted by the prospect of regaining the world No. 1 ranking.

The four-time Grand Slam champion swept aside Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-0 to claim her first WTA Finals title, and return to the top of the rankings after being deposed by Aryna Sabalenka in September.

The WTA conceded the 2023 edition of the Finals was “not a perfect event”, with the court condition and stormy weather among the issues affecting players. Sabalenka said she did not feel safe playing on the court.

“The conditions that were kind of tricky also helped me to just, you know, focus on adjust my footwork, my shots... that kept me busy from thinking about all of that,” Swiatek said after regaining the No. 1 ranking on Monday.

“So I think today was... just being narrow with your head, only thinking about the right stuff.”

The Polish star said she had been distracted by the ranking race at other tournaments and it had affected her performance.

“It played (in my mind) a lot in the US Open and the tournaments before, but I kind of learned my lesson,” she said. “This time I didn’t want it to have an impact on me... it’s hard not to think about stuff like that but when I went on court, I knew that I had to focus on different things.”

The 17th trophy of her career ensures that she will finish the season as No. 1 for a second straight year.

“The team that’s been with me the whole season, we had many ups and downs,” the julibant 22-year-old from Warsaw said after her win.

“This is for sure an up. We will for sure have many more if we keep working like that,” added Swiatek, who lost just 20 games across the tournament – a new record. The previous benchmark was held by Serena Williams who conceded 32 games in 2012.

Cancun was named as venue for the US$9 million (S$12 million) WTA Finals, which brings together the top eight singles players and doubles partnerships to conclude the season, less than two months before it started on Oct 29.

The tournament was supposed to conclude on Sunday but rain and strong winds meant the semi-final between Swiatek and Sabalenka was not completed until that day, with the final shunted to Monday.

The showpiece became a 59-minute masterclass from Swiatek, who lost to Pegula in their previous meeting in Montreal in August.

The American, 29, had impressed on her way to Monday’s final but she never looked capable of pulling off a repeat of her Canadian victory against three-time French Open champion Swiatek, who was sharper in every facet of her game.