Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula dumped out of Wimbledon at quarter-final stage by unseeded players

LONDON – Even the world’s best players are not immune to crippling nerves, as Iga Swiatek discovered when her Wimbledon dreams were turned to dust in a 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2 quarter-final defeat by Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina on Tuesday.

Svitolina said she intended to “enjoy the moment and have a beer”.

“In my head, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s an unbelievable moment. If you had told me before the tournament I would get to the semi-finals, I’d say you were crazy.”

Svitolina, who returned to the tour in April after giving birth to her daughter last October, was 4-2 down in the opening set and struggled to get her serve going in blustery conditions on Centre Court as Swiatek moved into a 5-3 lead.

But the momentum suddenly swung Svitolina’s way as, from 0-30 down on her serve in the ninth game, she went on to win 16 of the next 18 points to bag the first set and leave a stunned Swiatek wondering what had gone wrong.

That sequence included breaking top seed Swiatek’s serve twice in succession, with the Pole surrendering the first of those to love with a double fault.

After Swiatek guided a backhand volley into the tramlines to hand Svitolina the set, the players had to endure a 20-minute break as the roof was closed to shut out the dark clouds hovering over Centre Court.

That interlude gave Swiatek a chance to re-evaluate her tactics and she came back to break Svitolina for a 2-1 lead in the second set.

A backhand error gave Swiatek the set and many thought Svitolina’s moment to shine had come and gone, as surely the world No. 1 would now stamp her authority and race away with the decider.

But, having already beaten three Grand Slam champions in the run-up to her showdown with Swiatek, Svitolina had an appetite for beating more celebrated opponents.

She was not going to let the Pole stand in her way of a first Wimbledon semi-final spot since 2019.

Svitolina broke for a 2-1 lead and then blew a hole in the aura around Swiatek, who was riding a 14-match winning streak which included her run to a third French Open title, after grabbing a double break two games later.

There was no coming back for Swiatek from that gaping abyss and a forehand into the net handed Svitolina a remarkable win.