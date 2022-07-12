'I would have lost interest if I had won'

LONDON • Nick Kyrgios has a looming court appearance in Australia, related to an allegation of assault concerning a former girlfriend.

But after his Wimbledon final defeat by Novak Djokovic, the firebrand claimed he was on top of the world after receiving adulation for his run to the showpiece match.

Playing in his first Grand Slam final at the age of 27, the Australian world No. 45 had the former top-ranked Serb rattled in the first set on a sun-kissed, sweltering Centre Court. However, Djokovic hit back to claim a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win for a seventh Wimbledon title - his fourth straight - and 21st Major triumph.

Still, the experience of finally living up to some of the potential many had predicted for Kyrgios, when he was the No. 1-ranked junior at 17, has whetted his appetite for more. He remains a divisive figure in the sport and true to his maverick character, his run to the final at the All England Club was filled with controversy.

He spat in the direction of fans, was accused of being a "bully" after his third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas and has been fined a total of US$14,000 (S$19,630) here, including US$4,000 for shouting vulgarities on Sunday.

Yet there is never a dull moment with Kyrgios, who in the final clattered 30 aces for a tournament-leading 150 and even took the opportunity to deliver an underarm serve.

Despite the loss, Kyrgios feels he finally "belongs" with players such as Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the sport's "Big Three". He said: "I feel like there's so much weight on my shoulders all the time when I step out on the tennis court. Now it's just released and I feel amazing.

"This is the best I've felt the two weeks. I was obviously super-excited to be here and had some high hopes, but I've never felt good. I just felt so much pressure. There's so much anxiety to do things or achieve things. So I feel unbelievable. Like I'm two beers deep."

Kyrgios added the loss will do him good as had he won, he would have lost interest in the game - an issue that has continually cropped up throughout his career.

While the Australian Open doubles champion will never be 100 per cent committed to tennis, he is now willing to give more.

"I feel like if I had won today, I would have struggled with motivation," Kyrgios said.

"Coming back for other tournaments, I'd have really struggled. I kind of achieved the greatest pinnacle of what you can achieve in tennis. But my level is right there. I felt like I belonged.

"I feel like my fire's been lit this whole year. To find people that finally have my back, they realise that I'm immensely talented and I have a lot more to do in this sport.

"A month and a half ago, I was playing basketball with some boys back home. I literally said to one of them, 'Look, I'm going to have some fun and maybe win Wimbledon'. Then, I'm here as a finalist. How am I here? It's pretty cool."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE