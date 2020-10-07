I have a cold, not the coronavirus, says Zverev

PARIS • Alexander Zverev said he tested negative for Covid-19 after playing sick with a fever and breathing difficulties in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

"I received the result today. It's negative. I don't have Covid-19," the German, who lost in the fourth set to Italian Jannik Sinner, told Eurosport on Monday.

"I've been better. I have a cold. You can also have it during the Covid-19 period. We've been playing at eight degrees and drizzle for two weeks.

"It is normal that the body is tired. I haven't had a real break after the US Open either. This is my typical cold. I know it already.

"I have a bit of a sore throat, then a cold and my nose is full followed at night by fever maybe. The fever was 37.6 (deg C).

"I wasn't 100 per cent yesterday and I will take a few days to recover."

French Open organisers on Sunday said Zverev's last test was done on Sept 29 and that he did not consult tournament doctors despite experiencing Covid-19 symptoms.

They added that his next routine test was scheduled for this Sunday.

Zverev said there was no obligation for him to check in with Roland Garros doctors.

"There was no obligation to indicate whether one was ill or not," the 23-year-old said.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said he would not be against organisers checking body temperature before matches, which is not the case at the French Open.

"Really, honestly, I don't know how he feels, what is going on, whether they should have the temperature checks," the Serb said.

"I wouldn't mind. I mean, I don't have anything against that. Why not?

"If that allows I guess the medical team here in Roland Garros and organisation to have a better idea of whether someone is having symptoms that could be related to this virus, then okay, fine."

The French Open was pushed back four months from its traditional May-June slot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health protocols in Paris, which has seen a surge in infections, have been tightened with only 1,000 fans allowed on site each day.

